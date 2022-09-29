Friends of the Domes will host a Rhythm & Brews event on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CDT. The first music-focused event to take place at the Mitchell Park Domes in several years, the event will feature live music, food vendors, drinks, and a light show. Performing in the Show Dome as the headlining act is Milwaukee singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp. Schoepp is a critically-acclaimed musician who has released four albums. In 2019, Trapper Schoepp published a song with Bob Dylan called “On, Wisconsin,” making him the youngest musician to share a co-writing credit with the Nobel Prize Winner.
In addition to Schoepp, guests will enjoy the music of other Milwaukee-area musicians as they explore the Domes. Admission is $30 and includes two drink tickets. The proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of the Domes, a private nonprofit that provides cultural enrichment and educational programming on behalf of the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhythm-brews-registration-365915572327