Join the one and only Steve Watts and The Fireside Band with a group of The Fireside’s favorite performers in a fast-paced, heart-pounding, fun-filled, musical celebration. There will be pop classics, Broadway hits, jazz, comedy, and lots and lots of great rock and roll in this not to be missed show that is guaranteed to get your blood rushing, your hands clapping, and put a smile on your face! So raise your glasses high and make a toast to brighter days ahead at our joyous New Year’s Eve party at The Fireside. Paired with an elegant meal from The Fireside Chefs, there’s no better way to Ring in the New!