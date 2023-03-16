Join the OCPAEC in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 16th where we have planned an event like no other! Audience members will be seated at festive tables on the stage along with the band, Ring of Kerry, playing their arsenal of Celtic music. Dinner will also be included with each ticket by Knights Café who will be making Irish dishes, banquet style. Additionally, Cashel Academy of Irish Dance will be gracing the stage as they perform a few pieces with the band. Mocktails and fun N/A drinks will be sold separately. Doors open at 6PM. Dinner will be available to all from 6PM-7PM. This is a family-friendly event that will have everyone clapping or stomping along! Tickets are limited as we can only fit so many folks on stage! Hope to see you there!