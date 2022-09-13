Join us for our inaugural Summer Concert Series at Riverwalk Commons (Located across the street from the Market at 423 North Water Street).
The series will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each night and will feature local musicians including:
Joe Wray – Tuesday, June 21
The Panoptics – Tuesday, July 19
Evan Christian – Tuesday, August 9
Trapper Schoepp – Tuesday, August 23
DJ Shawna – Tuesday, September 13
Admission for the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series will be free and include some of the area’s most popular food trucks and purveyors. Draft & Vessel, a seasonal outdoor vendor at the market, will be onsite with its RK’d van, a 1969 van that offers tapped beer and soda on one side and has a retro gaming arcade on the other.
For more information, please call 414-336-1111, otherwise, we will see you there!