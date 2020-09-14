In March, we could never have imagined that this pandemic would still be disrupting all live events. However, it has become clear that we will have to further delay welcoming you back to the Marcus Center.
We remain committed to bringing the best of Broadway to Milwaukee and the team is hard at work as show schedules are being adjusted across the country.
With all of these repeated changes to the season, we’d like to pull the curtain back and shine some light on the complicated puzzle that must come together in order for a season of shows to visit the Marcus Center