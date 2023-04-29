Join future automation experts as Waukesha County Technical College’s Automation Systems Technology students showcase their engineering, programming, and robotics skills. They will host fun and interactive experiences throughout the day on Discovery World’s Promenade. Get a chance to meet robotics specialists, learn about the latest projects in the field, and even get hands-on experience with some of the robots on display. Whether you’re a student, professional, or just a curious individual, this event is for you!
