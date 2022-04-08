WMSE’s 20th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser, Presented by Lakefront Brewery, returns to the MSOE Kern Center on Sunday, April 10 from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. Join thousands of chili lovers as they taste over 30 different chilis from all over Milwaukee.
Attendees will once again determine which place has the best: Meat, Heat, Veggie, and Unique chili, and who has the hottest display. This is the event that kicks off springtime in Milwaukee!
Current participants include: Aperitivo – Meat, Beans & Barley – Vegetarian/Vegan, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club – Meat, Cafe Corazon – Meat, Camino – Meat, Colectivo Coffee – Meat, Crafty Cow – Meat, Freshchef Meal Prep – Meat, Hacienda Beer Co – Both Meat and Veggie, Hector’s A Mexican Restaurant – Meat, Kettle Range – Meat, Lakefront Brewery – Meat, Lazy Susan – Vegetarian/Vegan, LuLu Cafe & Bar – Meat, Maxie’s – Meat, Motor Restaurant – Meat, Nessun Dorma – Both Meat and Veggie, Old German Beer Hall – Meat, Plant Joy – Vegetarian/Vegan, Public Table – Both Meat and Veggie, Public Table – Both Meat and Veggie, Riverwest Cooperative Grocery and Café – Vegetarian/Vegan, Sala, Semolina MKE – Meat, Smoke Creek – Meat, Story Hill BKC – Vegetarian/Vegan, The Diplomat – Meat, The Lafayette Place – Vegetarian/Vegan, The National Café – Meat, The Social American Tavern – Both Meat and Veggie, Transfer Pizzeria Café – Meat, Twisted Plants – Vegetarian/Vegan
WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili is made possible with the support of MSOE, Direct Supply, Clark Graphics, Hunger Task Force, and The Shepherd Express.
Hunger Task Force cannot accept non-perishable food donations this year, however, there will be one opportunity to donate $1 to HTF to help fight hunger in Milwaukee for 2 samples tickets.
All guests must follow the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Raider Return Plan.
Please review the most up to date COVID-19 policy information before the event.
https://www.wmse.org/wmses-20th-rockabilly-chili-fundraiser/