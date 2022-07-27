ROGER WATERS “THIS IS NOT A DRILL” RESCHEDULED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO STOP IN MILWAUKEE JULY 28, 2022 – FISERV FORUM
AEG Presents/Concerts West is pleased to announce the new dates for Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill tour in the Summer of 2022. Roger Waters will play 36 shows across the US and Canada and will stop in Milwaukee on July 28, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.
This Is Not A Drill scheduled for 2020 was postponed due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to announce these dates for the summer of 2022 while keeping in mind the safety of all parties.
Ticketholders for the previously announced 2020 tour dates will receive an email with further information. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for the new 2022 dates. For any further ticketing inquiries fans should reach out to their point of purchase.
“This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love R.”