Get into the spirit as standard holiday tunes are put through the Meisel filter and turned into soulful, original jazz! Enchanting audiences with powerful saxophone playing and melodic ideas, the Ryan Meisel Quartet captures the spirit of the season and transforms it into a sonic display of celebration that is thought-provoking, expressive and fun! The holidays never sounded so good.
Sponsors: KM Tours, Vickney & Associates, Part of West Bend Mutual Cabaret Series
