Presented by Marcus Hotels & Resorts at SafeHouse, Milwaukee WI
FEB 11 - 14 2022
SafeHouse Valentine's Dinner: Secret Admirer 3-Course Dinner MenuSpycial Valentine's Menu - Join us for a romantic mission with your secret admirer at SafeHouse Milwaukee
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at SafeHouse with a special 3-Course Dinner Menu available February 11-14.
Bring your secret admirer to SafeHouse for a romantic mission for Valentine’s Day!
From February 11-14, SafeHouse will be offering spies a Secret Admirer 3-Course Valentine’s Dinner with a bottle of brut champagne. $125 per couple.
To reserve a table, please call 414-271-2007 or reserve through OpenTable.
Phone Reservations: Please let the Service Agent know over the phone that you would like the Secret Admirer Valentine’s Dinner during your reservation.
OpenTable Reservations: Please leave a note in the “Special Request” field that you would like the Secret Admirer Valentine’s Dinner before submitting your reservation.