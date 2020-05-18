Welcome to Weekly Watts! Every Friday night at 8 pm–for the foreseeable future–the talented Steve Watts will join MCT live on Facebook for an informal 90-minute set of intimate piano favorites. Each week may have a specific theme–musical genre, artist, era, etc.–or it may just be a compilation of requests. You bring the cocktails; we'll bring the music! There’s no cover, but feel free to fill the virtual tip jar via Watts' Venmo: @Steve-Watts-3 or PayPal: PayPal.Me/srw1109.
Friday, May 22, 2020
8:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 pm
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee, WI
https://www.facebook.com/events/facebook-live/safer-at-home-series-weekly-watts/2274902716136661/