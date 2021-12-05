Thousands of Santas will hit the streets of Milwaukee during the 11th annual Santa Hustle 5K and Kids Dash. Runners and walkers alike are warmly invited to join this magical event Sunday, December 5, 2021, which begins and ends at Veterans Park. The Santa Hustle creates visions of sugarplums for all participants, and for spectators of all ages as well!
In addition to loads of holiday fun, Santa Hustle also gives back and has partnered with Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful – a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainability through clean, healthy and beautiful communities for generations to come. Virtual races are also available. To learn more, visit https://santahustle.com/milwaukee/.