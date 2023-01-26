In 1945, Sarah Ball Allis passed away and gifted the home — and extensive art collection— she had built with her late husband, Charles, to Milwaukee leading to the creation of the Charles Allis Art Museum.
The “Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum” reimagines the Allis, highlighting Sarah and presenting its collection as if she was still collecting art today.
Featuring works by femme, women and nonbinary international and regional artists — including Michelle, Grabner, D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem, Molly Zuckerman-Hartung — the “Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum” is a celebration of art and feminism.
You’re invited to explore the new Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum and exhibition on its opening night for FREE. There will also be music, complimentary snacks and opening remarks to celebrate the new exhibition and renaming of the museum. A cash bar will be on site.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Location: 1801 N. Prospect Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums are invited to an exclusive preview from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the official public opening. Members are also entitled to a complimentary beverage.
