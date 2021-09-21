Visit Retzer Nature Center for a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane on the Blue Trail to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn. Find the scarecrows on the west end of the Learning Center building, near the Children's Garden, and loop to the Retzer pond. (Woodchipped trails with some sloped terrain.)
Try the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt during your visit!
Please note:
The trail is not fully paved and is not lit after dark.
Retzer Nature Center grounds are open daily, sunrise - 10 pm.
Special event admission fee applies on Sat., September 18 for Apple Harvest Festival
Check out Story Hike for another fun autumn hike at the nature center.