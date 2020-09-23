September 21 - October 31, 2020
Open Daily, Sunrise to 10 p.m.
Free
Visitors are encouraged to take a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn. Find the scarecrows near the Children’s Garden, located behind the west end of the Learning Center building.
The Scarecrow Lane trail is approximately 0.4 mile. The trail includes areas of bark mulch and mowed grass and has some rolling terrain. A stroller suitable for off-pavement use could traverse the trail, but it is not a paved, flat trail.
https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/events/park-system/20Sept21_ScarecrowLane/