Ready for fall? Get your family or group to create a family-friendly scarecrow to display on Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha! Visitors are encouraged to take a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn.
Find the scarecrows near the Children’s Garden, located behind the west end of the Learning Center building. The dates for the self-guided walk runs through October 31. Hours are sunrise to 10 pm.
To learn more, visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/events/park-system/20Sept21_ScarecrowLane/ or https://lakecountryfamilyfun.com/event/scarecrow-lane/2020-09-26/