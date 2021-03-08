The hilarious Sean Finnerty returns to The Laughing Tap- in-person and live streaming!
After 21 years of growing up in Longford, Ireland, Sean Finnerty decided to move stateside where a series of mature decisions that he failed to make led him to stand-up comedy. Recently he was rewarded for his efforts as he became the first ever Irish comedian to perform on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (2019). Spending his first number of years in comedy based out of Orlando, Sean was selected for Comedy Central’s Up Next (2013) resulting in him opening for WWE hall of famer Mick Foley.
A breakout year in 2015 saw Sean make his television debut as co-host of Season 9 of Fireball Run on Amazon Prime as well as being selected to perform at the Boston Comedy Festival.
In 2016 Sean moved to New York where he quickly became known as one to watch, performing at famous venues such as The Comedy Cellar, Gotham Comedy Club, Carolines on Broadway, The Stand and The Friars Club. Recently, he has also performed at several festivals including Laugh Your Asheville Off (2017) Edinburgh Fringe (2018) Electric Picnic (2018), San Francisco Sketchfest (2020) along with making it to the semi finals of the nationwide talent search Stand Up NBC. A keen eye for detail Sean has also developed a reputation as a Roaster and in 2018 he became the number 1 ranked roast comic in New York City.
Tickets are $20 in person with limited seating or Live Stream for only $10!
Doors open at 7:30pm / show at 8pm
Live stream details! If you purchase the Live Stream the day of the show, the link will be included in your order confirmation email. Otherwise, it will be emailed to you at 7pm CST the day of the event (check your spam folder!). Tickets are ONLY $10 per household and the live stream show will start at 8pm CST (with the camera turned on a few minutes before so you can get comfy!)
