About the Event: Join Dr. Jean Creighton, Director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee and NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador, at The Warehouse for an evening lecture connecting gardens to the sun, stars, and seasons. Hear how Virgo, the Greek maiden, saved the world from everlasting winter.
Thursday March 24, 2022 @ 4pm. Admission is always free.
About The Warehouse: The Warehouse is an art museum and research center located at 1635 W. St. Paul Ave, Milwaukee. Exhibitions, performances, and lectures are based on The Warehouse’s permanent collection of over 3,600 modern and contemporary works on paper, paintings, photography and sculpture. The collection is available for scholars, students and art enthusiasts, and works are available for institutional loans. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit thewarehousemke.org or call 414-252-0677.
About the exhibition: Inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel, The Secret Garden offers visitors a refuge from Wisconsin’s harsh winter months and the gray faceless mask of covid.
The Secret Garden is an explosion of color, fantasy, and imagination waiting to be explored through paintings, drawings, works on paper, photographs, murals, sculpture, ceramics, and glass.The exhibition is curated from The Warehouse Art Museum’s nationally recognized permanent collection, together with new works commissioned for the show.
With every turn through the garden’s secret passageways, you will be surrounded by surprise, hope, healing, serenity, fairy-tale charm and the reassuring red thread of beauty.
Walk barefoot through the cool stream water of William Kentridge’s family garden. Stride with Faith Ringgold through a field of aromatic sunflowers and see, is it possible, Vincent van Gogh? Listen with Pablo Picasso to the spring-time chirps of a just-hatched dove! Meet these artists and many more in your secret garden.For more information, please visit The Warehouse website.
Curator, Danielle L. Paswaters.
Exhibition Dates: February 18, 2022 – May 27, 2022