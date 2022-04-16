Enjoy a performance of HOP where families with children or adults who need sensory accommodations can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theatre.
Event takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16th at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.
These performances feature a welcoming environment including lower sound, lights up, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of students with autism and other developmental differences. Sensory Kits with social stories will be available upon request.
Learn more here.