Get ready to rock in the new year under the magnificent ballroom chandelier with WAMI-nominated Milwaukee legends, The 5 Card Studs. A portion of the proceeds will support the EGWC Art Scholarship Program. Event runs from 7:00p–1:00am

Featuring entertainment by 5 Card Studs and food by All Occasions Catering.

Included in your ticket price, all guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail, open bar, appetizers, plated dinner, desserts, late night snacks, champagne toast and New Year’s party favors. And let's not forget dancing to The 5 Card Studs!

Order your tickets here: https://www.egwc.org/events/shake-the-chandelier-new-years-eve-party

We thank the following sponsors:

Bar Sponsor | Honest Teeth

Entertainment Sponsor - Gold | Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Entertainment Sponsor - Silver | Dr. George and Nancy Ferguson

Champagne Toast Sponsor | Rob Miller Homes

NYE Party Favors Sponsor | Karla Florance, KW Realty

Wine Underwriter | The Fotsch Family

Coffee & Desserts Underwriter | Jake's Restaurant

Late Night Snacks Underwriter | g.home

Welcome Cocktail Underwriter | Stewart Title

Decorations Underwriter | Vantage Financial Partners

And there are still Sponsorship Opportunities Available. If interested contact Lisa Becker @ lisabeckeremail@gmail.com

Be a part of this spectacular event!

Price: $150

