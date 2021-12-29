Get ready to rock in the new year under the magnificent ballroom chandelier with WAMI-nominated Milwaukee legends, The 5 Card Studs. A portion of the proceeds will support the EGWC Art Scholarship Program. Event runs from 7:00p–1:00am
Featuring entertainment by 5 Card Studs and food by All Occasions Catering.
Included in your ticket price, all guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail, open bar, appetizers, plated dinner, desserts, late night snacks, champagne toast and New Year’s party favors. And let's not forget dancing to The 5 Card Studs!
Order your tickets here: https://www.egwc.org/events/shake-the-chandelier-new-years-eve-party
We thank the following sponsors:
Bar Sponsor | Honest Teeth
Entertainment Sponsor - Gold | Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
Entertainment Sponsor - Silver | Dr. George and Nancy Ferguson
Champagne Toast Sponsor | Rob Miller Homes
NYE Party Favors Sponsor | Karla Florance, KW Realty
Wine Underwriter | The Fotsch Family
Coffee & Desserts Underwriter | Jake's Restaurant
Late Night Snacks Underwriter | g.home
Welcome Cocktail Underwriter | Stewart Title
Decorations Underwriter | Vantage Financial Partners
And there are still Sponsorship Opportunities Available. If interested contact Lisa Becker @ lisabeckeremail@gmail.com
Be a part of this spectacular event!
Price: $150