Celebrate the most peculiar night of the moon cycle with tons of specials offered at your favorite spooky bar!
BUY TICKETS
Where’s a better location to revel in the magic of this month’s Full Moon than at one of the top 5 most spiritually active spots in the country?
Join us this Thursday, August 11th for our Full Moon Party!
$5.00 off all tours for the evening as well as a special late-night tour that will take you to our rooftop for the full illumination experience.
$5.00 off Corpse Revivers & Death in the Afternoon cocktails.
We will be offering tarot card readings from 6-10pm.
Live Jazz performance with Andrew Spadafora 7-11pm.
The air will be thick with supernatural sorcery… soak in it at your favorite spooky joint. Cheers!