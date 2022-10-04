Happy Spooky Season! As things get busy gearing up for Halloween, we’ve expanded our tour schedule for the month of October to make sure everybody gets a taste.
Shakers Original Ghost Tour
Shakers Original Ghost Tour lets you take an uneasy glimpse into the establishment’s sordid past. Once home to a cemetery, speakeasy, and brothel, Shaker’s walls DO talk – and the tales they tell aren’t always pretty.
Shaker’s Ghost Tour 2.0
This is the longer, grittier, more salacious version of the Shakers Original Ghost Tour. Get down and dirty with decades of scandal. As if that weren’t exciting enough, we make use of classic divining rods to speak to the spirits at Shakers. This tour is truly a hands-on ghost experience for the hearty.