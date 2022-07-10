Presented by Optimist Theatre at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee WI
Shakespeare In The Park: Twelfth Night or What SHE Will
Twelfth Night, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, is a story of twins separated by shipwreck and the ensuing shenanigans, foibles, intrigues, and ultimately, the universal truth about love.
Join Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park for a free abridged performance.
June 18th through August 7th at 10 outdoor locations around the greater Milwaukee area.
Parks are BIG!! In order to locate us in the park and stay updated on the latest event details visit https://www.optimisttheatre.org/sitp-2022.html.
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the show. Sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water are a good idea. No umbrellas. Space is limited.