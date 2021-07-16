A wintry story in a summery setting! Shakespeare’s pastoral fairy tale features a mad king, a long-lost princess, a living statue, true love, song and dance… and a bear? It’s up to six brave actors and an imaginative audience to bring it all together and give these characters the happy ending they deserve!
Each Summit Players performance is an accessible 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, entitled “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: The Winter’s Tale,” offered to kids and “fun adults.” The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:00 p.m., and both are completely FREE!