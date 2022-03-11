After a two-year hiatus, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association are excited to announce the 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12 at noon! Presented by Miller Lite, the Parade steps off on West Wisconsin Avenue at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street), and ends at Water Street and Highland Avenue.
“We are thrilled to bring the St. Patrick’s Day Parade back to downtown’s streets and celebrate our city’s rich Irish heritage,” said Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director. “After a few years away, we are planning a very special event and know families will be delighted to see the return of one of Milwaukee’s favorite traditions.”