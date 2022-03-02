Join us for – The Shamrock Shuffle – The biggest St. Patrick’s Day themed Party in Wisconsin – At one of our 4 celebration locations!
Swarmm Events Presents: Milwaukee’s LARGEST St. Patrick’s Celebration!
The 13th Annual Shamrock Shuffle – SATURDAY, MARCH 5th [ 12pm-6pm ]
Join us in any of the following locations: Walkers Point, 3rd Street, Brady Street, or (*Water Street – SOLD OUT)
Sponsored by: Miller Lite, Vizzy, Guinness, Jameson and Absolut
Tickets include:
Shamrock Shuffle T-shirt, Lanyard for Food & Drink Specials, No Cover Charges at bars, Charity Donation to the Hunger Task Force, Inc., Special Olympics Wisconsin and other local charities. Live Irish Music, and FUN!
Save money by signing up a Team Packs of 10!
ADMISSION INFO
GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AT ANY OF THESE LOCATIONS:
BRADY STREET – Admission: $15 – $150
3rd STREET – Admission: $15 – $150
WALKERS POINT – Admission: $15 – $150
*While Tickets are Still Available*