Our annual Winterfest event, includes meet and greet with Santa at a variety of stops throughout the Village, a tree and Menorah lighting, cookie decorating and food & drink specials at local establishments! Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley will be joining Shorewood at the tree & menorah lighting to help celebrate the holiday season! Our very own vintage firetruck will be riding around with music from School of Rock and bringing Santa to meet and greet at each of the stops below:
Shorewood Santa Stops:
3:30pm – Blackbear Children’s Boutique
4:00pm – Scout Wine Bar
4:30pm – Draft & Vessel
5:00pm – Mod Pizza (Wood Square) – Tree & Menorah Lighting
5:45pm – Brio Studios
6:15pm – Signature Sweets
6:45pm – Harry’s Bar & Grill
Don’t forget to have the little ones write letters to Santa courtesy of Allstate – Andrew McCabe Agency (mailbox located near the old Hiya Taco location)!
We also have some amazing deals and giveaways at most of the Santa Stops:
Starting at 2pm, Blackbear Children’s Boutique will have craft time along with milk & cookies to welcome Santa
SCOUT Wine Merchants will be providing complementary pours of bubbles to anyone who stops by while Santa is at SCOUT
While at Draft & Vessel, grab a free hot chocolate while waiting for Santa
MOD Pizza will also be giving away some free hot cocoa for everyone at the tree & menorah lighting
There is cookie decorating near the tree sponsored by Metro Market Shorewood with help from Little Sprouts Play Cafe
Signature Sweets will be handing out free cupcakes while you visit
Join Brio Studios Shorewood for a magical winter wonderland experience from 4-7pm as well at their location! Meet Elsa, Anna, and Christoph, and dance the night away with your family and friends. There will be hot chocolate, face painting, and more to celebrate the holiday season
We look forward to a wonderful event with lots of joy and fun for everyone!