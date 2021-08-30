Our Sip and Fall fundraising event returns for its second year! Join us for two nights of live entertainment, drinks and outdoor fun to celebrate the start of our 2021-22 Season and the strides made to promote arts education in our community. The event features and expansive silent auction as well as dazzling performances by The Acoustix on Friday and The Mr. Lucky Syndicate on Saturday. Two day ticket includes one free drink and one free popcorn ticket ($9.00 value).
Formed in June of 2000, The Acoustix came to be after Doug and Dave got tired of playing in other bands and wanted to do something more casual and intimate. They had used this format, acoustic guitar and congas, to showcase their full band in the past, allowing the venue to get a taste of what they do. Now using this format exclusively, the band has found great success in the Milwaukee area. They are regulars at some of the best music venues in town and perform annually at Milwaukee's Summerfest, the world's largest music festival. They cover anything from Neil Diamond to AC/DC and can entertain crowds of all ages. The Acoustix are also favorites at many private parties, corporate events, and weddings.
TICKETS One Day $25 or Both Days $40