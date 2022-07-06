Figure skating’s prestigious United States Figure Skating Junior Team Cup is appearing at the Pettit National Ice Center on July 6th through July 10th.
A large field of figure skaters will compete. They include a field of competitors on the threshold of World and Olympic competition.
The Junior Team Cup is part of Skate Milwaukee, sanctioned by U. S. Figure Skating and hosted by the Wisconsin Figure Skating Club. It is returning to Milwaukee for its 17th year. The competition will be held at the Pettit National Ice Center, where the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating trials took place earlier this year. This event continues to grow in attendance and reputation nationally and internationally.
In the Junior Team Cup, skaters with highest results will be selected to represent the United States in Grand Prix competition. Grand Prix is a series of international skating events that involve figure skaters from many countries.
Two figure skaters competed last year at Skate Milwaukee and the Junior Cup and went on to compete at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships April 2022. Isabeau Levito and Ilia Malinin both won gold medals at the event.
The Milwaukee competition will begin on Wednesday, July 6 and will conclude through Sunday, July 10. The Junior Team Cup for both Men and Ladies will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Skate Milwaukee continues to draw competitors from all over the country, as well as international skaters.
According to Chief Referee Gale Tanger of Wauwatosa, “World and Olympic officials will be present to assess and give feedback to the competitors. Skaters will come to compete with new programs under the new rules for the Olympic season,” she said.
Tanger is the newly elected U.S. Hall of Fame member. Also present will be several of the 2022 Olympic officials.
The Wisconsin Figure Skating Club is one of the longest existing clubs in the United States. The club will be celebrating its 80th year this coming season.
“Skate Milwaukee is sure to bring the excitement of high-level figure skating to our city,” Tanger said. Admission is free to the event.