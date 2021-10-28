Head on down to one of Milwaukee’s most popular haunts, MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, for a celebration of all things black and orange! In addition to food and drink specials from MOTOR, Skulloween Bike Night will feature live music and raffles for Harley-Davidson® gear.
Those who dress to impress will have a chance to win bragging rights in our costume contest. The costume with the most votes at the end of Bike Night will win a $250 Harley-Davidson Museum Campus gift card! Don’t miss out!
Price: Free