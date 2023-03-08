Soul 2 the Bone Band are a collection of exemplary musicians out of Chicago that all have a common goal; to share their love for music. Soul music means a great deal to them as it brings people together with a sense of unity and love. Their music covers many genres such as contemporary jazz, funk, motown, blues, R&B, disco, and pop. This is a band you do not want to miss because of their great musicianship, repertoire, and phenomenal vocalist. Also, catch Jazz Knights collaborating with them on this night of Jazz and Soul.
Mar 10, 2023 at 07:30 pm (Fri)