An immersive exploration of Downtown Milwaukee like you've never seen it before! Take an aural journey through the streets of the city and experience the history, humor, and hidden treasures of beloved landmarks and locales as you listen to four short plays and fascinating "Soundbytes" during a socially distanced walk (or from the comfort of your own home.) Part audio play, part walking tour, SoundStage MKE is an entirely unique way to take a deep dive into the city.
Access the SoundStage MKE audio files free of charge at www.MilwaukeeRep.com and listen on your smartphone as you walk -- be sure to bring your headphones. The walking tour is roughly 3 miles long and begins at the Central Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wells St.) and ends at the War Memorial Center (750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive). SoundStage MKE has been divided into four audio sections and can be enjoyed in any order, or split up into multiple days/listening sessions or all in one session. Enjoy at your own pace!
Price: Free