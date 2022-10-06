Area residents looking for a unique shopping experience travel to downtown South Milwaukee, where they find an eclectic mix of merchants selling fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, art, jewelry and everything in between. They also find a sampling of area restaurants, live entertainment and special events, making the South Milwaukee Downtown Market a true destination for families, foodies and everyone in between.
It’s a simple yet ambitious vision – one we bring to life every week at the South Milwaukee Downtown Market. See for yourself, and join the dozens of local vendors and hundreds of regular customers who eagerly await each market.