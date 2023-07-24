11 am Saturday, July 29th, 2023
More than 100 units will take to the streets for the parade. Marching bands, local political leaders, clowns, scouts, veterans groups, local businesses – and everyone in between. South Milwaukee is known for hosting great parades, dating back to the early 40’s with the Spectacle of Music – we are proud to keep this local tradition alive!
Parade Route: It all kicks off at 8th & Milwaukee Avenues, heads west on Milwaukee to 16th Avenue, then turns north before ending at 16th & Manitoba Avenues.