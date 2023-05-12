Historic Milwaukee’s Spaces & Traces program will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023. This year celebrates the 41st annual Spaces & Traces and will offer guided tours of restored and renovated cottages, bungalows, mansions and commercial buildings around the Bay View neighborhood.
What’s included with a ticket?
Access to all tour locations on May 13
A recording of John Gurda’s lecture on Bay View history (available following his in-person lecture on the tour day)
Paper brochure with tour map
This tour is best for ages 12 and up. No strollers or pets may be brought into tour sites.
Tour Locations
A list of tour locations will be sent to ticket holders about 2 weeks before the event.
https://historicmilwaukee.org/event/spaces-traces-2023-bay-view/