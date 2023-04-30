The GEA Children\’s Resale is bigger and better than ever at Greendale High School! Just in time for you to grab all your spring and summer clothing necessities for the kiddos in your lives. Clothing for infants to teens, and maternity, too! Toys from big (bikes, backyard climbers, exersaucers) to small (dolls, cars, infant toys)! Nursery, bedroom, and storage furniture, too! Items from over 200 sellers!
Saturday, April 29: 7:30am-2pm
Sunday, April 30: (1/2 price day!) 10am-2pm
No children under ten allowed before 10:00am, unless via babywearing. No strollers allowed ever.
NO ENTRY FEE!
Volunteers always needed! Individuals who volunteer get great perks, like special shopping times. Visit greendaleentertainment.com for more info.