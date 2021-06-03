PLYMOUTH, WI - The Plymouth Arts Center is pleased to present its 7 Annual Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour, Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, 2021. Join us for this fantastic two-day self-guidedtour of the greater Sheboygan County area artist’s private studios, galleries, and boutiques. Spend a day or the weekend! It’s a rare opportunity to meet artists in their studios, as some of the private studios are only open to the public during this once-a-year special event.Admission is free courtesy of our generous sponsors! Tour hours on Friday are 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Be sure to visit all 16 venues where you'll have a chance to meet more than 40 artists who are painters, potters, furniture makers; fiber, wood, metal, jewelry, and leather artists, photographers and more. There will be demos and door prizes, and the opportunity to purchase original, fine art directly from the artists whocreated it. Look for the colorful Spring Art Tour signs!
The Plymouth Arts Center (Stop #1) is the presenting organization and will serve as the tour headquarters as well as hosting six artists in its greatroom. The Spring Art Tour is sponsored by McKenzieFinancial, Huberty, Bank First, and Cow Country Radio Station along with season sponsors: Sargento, Masters Gallery, the Sartori Company, and the Wisconsin Arts Board. The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, in beautiful, historic, downtown Plymouth, WI, the “Cheese Capital of the World.” More information and maps may be found on our website: www.plymoutharts.org, or call (920) 892-8409.
The Plymouth Arts Center initiated this premier event in 2015 to increase the visibility of the many fine artists working and living in the greater Sheboygan County area and to encourage an appreciation for the role that artists play in the vitality of ourcommunities. Spring Art Tour guides may be found at all participating venues and throughout the greater area. Visitors may also request a copy by calling the Arts Center. The PAC website includes a full description of the event, maps, links to the artists’ studios, and to area restaurants and lodging facilities. Begin the tour at Stop #1 (the PAC) to visit with the six participating art tourartists, view Gallery 110 North’s “Alive in the Arts” Juried exhibit and the PAC Member’s Gift Shop. Children’s activities will be presented in the PAC outdoor plaza (weather permitting, or in the classroom) on Saturday June 5 from 10am to 2pm.
1 PLYMOUTH ARTS CENTER, TOUR HEADQUARTERS, six presenting artists in the greatroom… Phyllis Brillowski, Dennis Ninmer, Donna Rittorno, Mark Rittorno, Charna Schwartz, Mary Ann Zuengler
2 SERANYA ARTWEAR, Susan Radke & Richard Rooker, 1611 Eastern Ave., Plymouth 530733 ROUND BARN WOODCRAFTS, John & Trudie Hechel,
120 Caroline St., Plymouth 53073
4 LORI BERINGER FINE ART STUDIO, N6880 Star Rd., Plymouth
53073
5 CHRYSALIS-BRONKART STUDIO, Richard & Pam
Bronk & Barbara Hollenback, N7202 Highview Rd., Plymouth 53073
6 TWO FISH GALLERY, Patrick & Karen Robison & Gallery Artists 244 E Rhine St., Elkhart Lake 53020
7 gmTHULL CREATIONS, Gale Thull, N5718 Cty. Rd. M, Plymouth 53073
8 SHEBOYGAN VISUAL ARTS STUDIO, Gallery Artists, 1201 Erie Ave., Sheboygan 53081
9 ARTEN SOUL STUDIO, Peg Haubert, 913 Indiana Ave.,
Sheboygan 53081
10 STONE CIRCLE STUDIO, Eric Paulson & Angelynn Brown, W7198 Cty. Rd. U, Plymouth 53073
11 KRISSY K DESIGN, Kris Morse, W6635 Cty. Rd. F, Cascade 53011
12 BOWL DOG WOODTURNING, LLC, Dick Bemis, N1614
St., Hwy 28, Adell 53001,
13 REDEMPTION COVE, Linda Boehlke & Irene Schmitz,
14 SILVER CREEK POTTERY & FORGE, Mark & Sylvia Mondloch, Jeremiah Backhaus, Shelby Johnson, W6725 Hwy 144, Random Lake 53075
15 EAGLE FEATHER ARTISAN,Dave & Bonnie Horn, W6714 State Hwy, 144, Random Lake53075
814 Main St., Belgium 53004
The Plymouth Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization solely supported through membership dues, sponsorships, corporate and private donations, grants, and through fundraising events.Gallery 110 North, our stunning art gallery, features rotating artexhibitions showcasing Wisconsin artists.A wide variety of art workshops and education programs for both adults and youth, are offered year-round as well as a performing arts-musical andtheatrical series, a gallery gift shop and a host of special events such as the “Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl,” “Paint the Town, en Plein Air,” bus trips, and more.
