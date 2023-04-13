Second Hand Purrs spring vendor/craft fair and bake sale returns Saturday, April 15.
Come shop 20+ vendors, artists, and crafters, awesome raffle prizes, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale!
All proceeds benefit the kitties!!!
Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 10am to 3pm
Location: Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee, 732 Badger Avenue
NOTE: If you are a vendor or crafter and are interested in a booth, please contact the shelter directly. We are trying to prevent scammers.
https://www.secondhandpurrs.org/upcoming-events/2022/4/9/spring-vendorcraft-fair-amp-bake-sale-saturday-april-9