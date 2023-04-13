Craft_Fair_04132023

Second Hand Purrs spring vendor/craft fair and bake sale returns Saturday, April 15.

Come shop 20+ vendors, artists, and crafters, awesome raffle prizes, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale!

All proceeds benefit the kitties!!!

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 10am to 3pm

Location: Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee, 732 Badger Avenue

NOTE: If you are a vendor or crafter and are interested in a booth, please contact the shelter directly. We are trying to prevent scammers.

https://www.secondhandpurrs.org/upcoming-events/2022/4/9/spring-vendorcraft-fair-amp-bake-sale-saturday-april-9

