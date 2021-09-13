Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 7:15 am
St. Mary's Gigantic Used Book Sale is back! Huge variety of books, DVDs and CDs. Donations accepted and pick-up service available until September 3. Call 262-965-3924 to arrange. Tax deductible receipts provided.
Price: Free
https://www.facebook.com/events/412972446790794