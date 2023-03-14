Enjoy great food and drinks while participating in our raffles and entertainment! Register for our .05K race, too!
FOOD & CASH BAR, 10am – 5pm
Reuben Sandwiches $12, Shepard’s Pie $12, Reuben Rolls (2) $10, Baked Potato Bar $5, Bread Pudding $5, Drink specials
ENTERTAINMENT, 10am – 5pm
Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipe & Drums: Noon
Glencastle Irish Dancers: 1:15pm
Bar Olympics: 11am – 3pm
Big Screen TVs will be on all day!
.05K RACE, 9:30am Registration, 10am Race
$15 Preregister by March 15 @ oakcreeklions.com
$20 at the Door
1st 50 participants receive a beanie cap! Medals and fun!