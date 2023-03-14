St_Paddys_03142023

Enjoy great food and drinks while participating in our raffles and entertainment! Register for our .05K race, too!

FOOD & CASH BAR, 10am – 5pm

Reuben Sandwiches $12, Shepard’s Pie $12, Reuben Rolls (2) $10, Baked Potato Bar $5, Bread Pudding $5, Drink specials

ENTERTAINMENT, 10am – 5pm

Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipe & Drums: Noon

Glencastle Irish Dancers: 1:15pm

Bar Olympics: 11am – 3pm

Big Screen TVs will be on all day!

.05K RACE, 9:30am Registration, 10am Race

$15 Preregister by March 15 @ oakcreeklions.com

$20 at the Door

1st 50 participants receive a beanie cap! Medals and fun!

https://oakcreeklions.com/

