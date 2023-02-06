This free event is cosponsored by the Black Student Cultural Center and Sociocultural Programming at UWM.
Schedule of Events
Planetarium show: 6:10 pm
Performance: 6:40–7:15 pm
Planetarium show: 7:20 pm
The program will include indoor stargazing sessions of the night sky followed by the opportunity to ask questions.
No advance registration is required; check in at the ticket table to reserve your spots for the planetarium shows. Not recommended for children under 4. For questions about this event, please email planetarium@uwm.edu.
https://uwm.edu/planetarium/event/stars-stories-rhythms-of-africa-5/