In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop—where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, “Steel Magnolias” is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.
By Robert Harling
Directed by Laura Braza
