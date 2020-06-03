Flowers are a reminder of how fleeting life is, and that there is beauty to be found in every stage. A flower, like life itself, is fleeting. It’s here for a season, graces us with its presence, beauty and fragrance, and then withers and dies. Some flowers only last a few hours; others last a few months. Most last only days.
It is pure joy to experience flowers in all their stages of grace. Painting, ultimately is a process of seeing, it allows the artist time to dive deeper into the shapes, value and color these little gems reveal.
My objective for this show is that in looking at and connecting to these precious floral gifts through the lens of art, new doors and windows may open into our own life, helping us to see anew the joy of our days.