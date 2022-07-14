Runners and walkers from across Milwaukee gather to commemorate the storming of the Bastille, the 18th-century French prison that sparked the French Revolution.
Run through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee with 5,000 of your closest friends!
Runners and walkers kick off Bastille Days with the annual Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk, in honor of the 18th century attack on the Bastille prison in Paris. The 5-K run and 2-mile walk will take place on opening night of the festival, July 14th at 9pm.
This year’s 5K run/walk will begin on North Jefferson Street, adjacent to Cathedral Square Park. The course will lead participants through the scenic streets of downtown Milwaukee & the Historic Third Ward. The race will be timed this year by Silver Circle Events.
