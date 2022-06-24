An annual celebration of the fruit of the season located in downtown Historic Cedarburg hosting unique shopping, children’s activities, food, music and of course, all things strawberry!
We are excited to welcome Strawberry Festival back to Cedarburg!s.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, The Festivals of Cedarburg Board is excited to announce Strawberry Festival will take place on June 25 & 26, 2022. An annual celebration of the fruit of the season located in downtown Historic Cedarburg. At this annual event, you can enjoy everything strawberry, from strawberry shortcake to strawberry wine. Festival goers can stroll along our historic main street and find that perfect treasure at our arts and crafts fairs called “Art on the Avenue.” Don’t miss the live music stages all over town. There is so much to do: unique shopping, children’s activities, demonstrations, fun-filled contests, festival food and much more. Strawberry Festival is a fun-filled festival for the whole family.