The Stritch Community Orchestra’s fall concert will honor our American military veterans, with a “Veterans’ Salute,” on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Under the direction of Salvatore Terrasi, the concert pays tribute to our national heroes with music by Ludwig von Beethoven, Morton Gould and Ottorino Respighi. The program features Beethoven’s Symphony No.3 (Eroica) as its centerpiece.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, seniors, and alumni. For more information about the event and COVID-19 protocols or to purchase tickets visit www.stritch.edu/concert.
Price: $5 - $8