Blues, Rock, & BBQ! Enjoy a free live concert this summer with the Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., with Firewise BBQ, Pete’s Pops, and 1840 Brewing Co.
Blues, Rock, & BBQ! Enjoy a free live concert this summer with the Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave. Our Summer Concert Series is ready to TOTALLY ROCK 2022! Come on out and enjoy great music while grabbing some Firewise BBQ, a refreshing Pete’s Pop, and delectable brews from 1840 Brewing Co.
Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective offers solid grooves appeal to fans of high caliber blues and rock, as their energetic State Fair shows have demonstrated.