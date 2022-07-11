MKE It Back for Summer in the City! From returning crowd favorites to a brand-new midweek concert series, Downtown Milwaukee is the place for endless summer fun.
Heading back into the office? We’ve upped our game for your return. In its inaugural season, Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC is set to rock Red Arrow Park every Wednesday in June and July with the area’s best bands and food trucks at lunch. Plus, PNC presents Tunes@Noon returns with weekly poolside concerts every Thursday this summer in 411 East Wisconsin Center’s courtyard.