The SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America, May 20-22, celebrates automotive racing’s glorious past.
The SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America, May 20-22, celebrates automotive racing’s glorious past. This vintage racing event brings the past back to life with the sights, sounds and smells from motorsport’s pioneering age both on and off the track.
The SVRA (SportsCar Vintage Racing Association) weekend at Road America includes a packed vintage car racing schedule featuring classic cars covering several decades. Many of the entries have previously competed at classic events like Le Mans and the Indy 500. SVRA is one of the oldest organizations in vintage racing, and the only one with a national presence, committed to presenting the best possible experience for competitors and fans. From 200 MPH Indy and Formula 1 cars to classic Jaguars and Porsches, SVRA races provide a rolling history of motorsport where the cars are the stars at legendary tracks across the country.
The SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend lineup includes race groups for all twelve SVRA classes including Formula 5000, Formula Ford, sports racing, and production sports cars. The classes feature prestigious marques such as Lotus, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Porsche and Corvette with models from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.). and Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) series plus the Mazda Miata Heritage Cup Series race will bolster the SVRA schedule for the weekend.