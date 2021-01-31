Sweets and Treats Fest brings together people from all over to enjoy a variety of different dessert options. Attendees will enjoy treats from some of Wisconsin's top sweets spots!
Sweets and Treats Fest 2021 will be held in the Arena building of the Waukesha County Expo Center. Event will run 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13th.
Due to the current Covid restrictions of how many people in one space at a time we have broken the tickets into time slot groups.
Register for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweets-and-treats-fest-2021-tickets-95781971455